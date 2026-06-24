Somalia: Puntland Announces New Security Measures, Warns Against Unauthorized Militias and Federal Activities

24 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland authorities on Wednesday announced a series of new security measures, including restrictions on militia activity, anti-smuggling operations and tighter controls on the movements of Somali federal officials and security personnel within the semi-autonomous region.

The decisions were issued following a meeting of Puntland's Security Committee and relevant government ministries, which said the measures were aimed at strengthening security and maintaining public order.

Under the new directives, armed technical vehicles operated by what Puntland described as illegal militias have been banned from moving across the region, with security forces instructed to take action against violators.

The administration also prohibited the recruitment and mobilization of militia forces within Puntland territory, warning that legal action would be taken against individuals involved in organizing or recruiting such groups.

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In a move highlighting tensions with Mogadishu, Puntland said officials and security officers from Somalia's federal government seeking to operate or conduct activities in the region must first comply with Puntland's legal and administrative procedures.

The regional government also announced a crackdown on human smuggling networks, ordering the closure of offices and facilities suspected of involvement in migrant trafficking. Authorities said smugglers and those assisting them would face legal prosecution.

Puntland further banned meetings deemed harmful to the region's security and stability, warning that anyone violating the directives would be prosecuted.

The statement concluded with a warning to Somalia's federal government against what Puntland described as the deployment of unauthorized weapons and forces into its territory, saying strict measures would be taken against those involved.

The announcement comes amid ongoing political tensions between Puntland and the federal government over security, governance and constitutional issues.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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