Kenya: Bishops After Attack On Anglican Cathedral in Nairobi - 'Is This in the Interest of the Political Elite?'

Nairobi — "If what we saw happen in All Saints Cathedral Nairobi is anything to go by, where a meeting was disrupted by goons, who were so confident as to even threaten the policemen present, a grave danger awaits us!" affirmed the bishops of Kenya in a pastoral letter entitled "May they have life, and have it abundantly," which was presented at a press conference yesterday, June 23, by the President of the Kenyan Bishops' Conference, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba of Kisumu.

The incident refers to the attack by unidentified young men on motorcycles on All Saints Cathedral, belonging to the Anglican Church of Kenya, in Nairobi on June 12 during a public event discussing the state budget.

After overpowering security forces, the attackers forced their way into the church; some wore masks to conceal their identities. The assailants threw tear gas into the building and fired shots, dispersing those present. They then smashed the church windows and damaged nearby parked vehicles. Police eventually intervened and fired warning shots. "We saw this happen in a Church during a service a few months ago, and so we are again condemning and restating that such violent actions, within the sanctuary of a church is a blatant desecration of a sacred place of worship, and a severe violation of the constitutional rights to freedom of assembly, association, and access to information," the Catholic bishops stated. The attack on June 12 was also condemned by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), the largest umbrella organization of Protestant churches and Christian organizations in Kenya. In a statement released on social media, the council described the incident as "a blatant desecration of a sacred place of worship." Although the perpetrators were not named, the NCCK described the attack as "state-sponsored" and ordered by a government official. The Catholic bishops also pointed out that such violence could be politically motivated. "We are afraid there is a growing concern that 'goonism' is receiving official support. Can Government dispel this suspicion from the minds of citizens? Is there political will to deal with the menace of 'goonism' or is it in the interest of the political elite?" the bishops asked.

The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya commented on the attack, saying, "No amount of threats or thuggery will deter Kenyans from exercising their rights." The council continued, "We call on security agencies to protect peaceful assemblies & bring perpetrators to justice."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims also condemned the attack. In a statement, the council described the attack on the Anglican church as an "unacceptable manifestation of political intolerance" and called for immediate action against those responsible.