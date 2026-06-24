Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Arrives in Galmudug for Talks With Regional President

Dhusamareb — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrived in the central city of Dhusamareb on Wednesday for an official visit to Galmudug state, where he was received by regional President Ahmed Abdi Kariye, known as Qoor Qoor.

The prime minister was welcomed at Ugaas Nur Airport by the Galmudug leader and senior regional officials before receiving a guard of honor from units of the Somali National Army.

Hundreds of residents gathered in the Galmudug capital to greet Hamza and members of his delegation, reflecting the significance of the visit.

Following the airport reception, the prime minister and his delegation were escorted to the Galmudug presidential palace, where he held a welcoming meeting and consultations with President Qoor Qoor.

Officials said the discussions focused on issues of mutual interest between the federal government and the Galmudug administration, although further details of the talks were not immediately disclosed.