Congo-Kinshasa: Joint Statement on the Sixth Joint Oversight Committee for the Peace Agreement Between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda

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The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), and the African Union Commission on the occasion of the sixth Joint Oversight Committee held this week in London, England.

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On June 24, 2026, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, along with the United States, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), and the African Union Commission met in London for the sixth meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee (JOC).

Taking stock of developments since the last meeting, the JOC expressed serious concern over the escalating fighting, the impact of drone strikes on civilians and the peace process, and the deepening humanitarian situation in eastern DRC, including the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The JOC agreed on the urgent need for actions that make the ceasefire effective.

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The DRC updated on its work to neutralize the FDLR, and Rwanda updated on the process of its disengagement of forces/lifting of defensive measures.

The DRC and Rwanda committed to:

Implement fully the Peace Agreement between the DRC and Rwanda signed on June 27, 2025, including with regard to drone strikes;

De-escalate tensions immediately, especially around Minembwe, and to use their respective influence with all parties on the ground to achieve this aim;

Seek the adjustment of the terms of reference of the EJVM+ to encompass verification of commitments under the Washington Accords;

Support the swift deployment of the EJVM+ to undertake its first verification mission, urging all actors on the ground to support this initiative;

Create political and security conditions conducive for joint verification processes;

Work through the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) to exchange intelligence and reach a shared understanding of next steps on operations to implement the Washington Accords;

Lend full support to bring a successful conclusion to the negotiations underway between the DRC and AFC/M23 in the Doha process;

Build trust, including by refraining from hostile actions or rhetoric, particularly political attacks or language that would undermine or complicate the full implementation of the Washington Accords, including in international fora.

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The DRC and Rwanda expressed gratitude to the United States, Qatar, Togo, and the African Union Commission for their continued contributions to the peace process and thanked the United Kingdom for hosting this meeting in London. The next meeting of the JSCM will take place within the next 15 days.

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