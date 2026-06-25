Sudanese Armed Forces Claim Gains in Blue Nile As RSF Take Furuawiya in North Darfur

Blue Nile / North Darfur / Amsterdam — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claim to have seized a strategic area in Blue Nile state, while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced fresh territorial gains in North Darfur, highlighting the continuing fluidity of frontlines across the country.

The SAF 4th Infantry Division in Ed Damazin said on Tuesday that troops from the 13th Infantry Brigade had carried out a large-scale clearing operation in areas extending beyond Abdagla and Ashambo.

According to the military, the operation culminated in the capture of El Bar, described as a stronghold of the SPLM-N faction led by Joseph Tuka.

The SAF said it had seized weapons and military equipment during the operation and taken a number of soldiers prisoner.

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Fighting in Blue Nile state has continued since January, with the SAF and allied forces exchanging control of various positions. The clashes have displaced tens of thousands of people, many of whom are living in difficult humanitarian conditions.

RSF announces further advances in North Darfur

Separately, field commanders from the RSF announced on Wednesday that their forces had taken control of Furuawiya, east of Ambro in North Darfur state.

The capture of the area comes a day after the RSF said it had seized Ambro. Last week, the group also claimed control of the Orshi Reservoir area in Ambro locality.

The International Organization for Migration said more than 2,200 people were displaced last week from the Orshi Reservoir area and neighbouring villages.

The Joint Force currently controls the localities of Tina and Karnoi in North Darfur, while the RSF holds most of the rest of the state. The exception is Tawila locality, which remains under the control of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul Wahid El Nur.

Drone strikes draw condemnation

Elsewhere, several organisations and public bodies condemned a drone strike that targeted El Siyah market, east of Mellit, on Tuesday morning.

The attack reportedly set the market ablaze, destroying it completely, killing and injuring a number of people and causing extensive property damage.

Witnesses also reported that a wedding convoy in the Sari area was struck four days earlier, killing more than 14 civilians instantly. Most of the victims were relatives of the groom, according to local accounts.

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The United Nations and several international organisations have condemned drone attacks carried out by both sides in Sudan's war. Such strikes have killed more than 1,000 people since the beginning of this year, according to international assessments.

As the conflict enters its fourth year, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence, with drone warfare increasingly extending the reach of the fighting into markets, villages and other civilian areas far from the front lines.