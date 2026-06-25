Zimbabwe: International Scouts Eye Young Zimbabwean Talent At Total Football International Showcase

25 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Young Zimbabwean footballers will have a rare opportunity to showcase their talent to international scouts and agents when Total Football Academy hosts the Total Football International Showcase 2026 in Harare from July 4 to 11.

The week-long event is expected to attract talented players from across the country and will feature separate categories for junior players aged between 13 and 17 years and senior players aged 18 to 22 years.

The showcase will be headlined by FIFA-accredited football agent Akash Ashraf Bin Abdullah from Malaysia and football scout Obinna Joseph Obinna from Nigeria, who are set to assess emerging talent and explore opportunities for local players to advance their football careers.

Beyond his role as a FIFA-accredited agent, Akash is internationally recognised for organising international friendly matches and facilitating football partnerships across different countries. Organisers believe his visit could create valuable exposure opportunities for Zimbabwean players and clubs.

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Total Football Academy Executive Chairman Tatenda Madzingo said the initiative was designed to bridge the gap between local talent and international opportunities.

"Zimbabwe has no shortage of talented footballers. What is often missing is access and exposure. Through this showcase, we are bringing international football stakeholders directly to our doorstep to give our young players a platform to be seen," said Madzingo.

The academy's Technical Director, Gilbert Mushangazhike, urged aspiring footballers to take advantage of the opportunity.

"This is a unique platform for players to showcase their abilities in front of international football professionals. Opportunities like these do not come every day. I urge all aspiring footballers within the age groups to seize this chance and demonstrate their talent," said Mushangazhike.

The showcase will include talent identification matches, player assessments, technical evaluations and networking opportunities with football stakeholders.

Organisers expect participation from football academies, clubs and independent players from across Zimbabwe.

Founded in 2011, Total Football Academy has grown into one of Zimbabwe's leading youth football development institutions, focusing on player development, character building and creating pathways for talented footballers.

Organisers believe the Total Football International Showcase 2026 has the potential to become a landmark annual event that strengthens player development and opens international opportunities for Zimbabwe's next generation of football stars.

Registration details and venue information are expected to be announced by Total Football Academy in the coming days.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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