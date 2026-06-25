Tanzania, Italy Explore the Mattei Program's Strategic Opportunities in Deepening Economic Ties

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa has held talks with the Italian Ambassador to Tanzania, Giuseppe Coppola at the Ministry's Sub-Offices in Dar es Salaam.

The talks focused on reviewing the implementation of the Mattei Program in Tanzania, which is a strategic opportunity to strengthen relations between Tanzania and Italy.

The session involved representatives from various government institutions with the aim of strengthening coordination and ensuring that the implementation plans of the program are carried out effectively.

At the session, Ambassador Said explained that the Mattei Program is an important platform for promoting bilateral cooperation and achieving productive development.

In addition, he stressed the importance of cooperation between various institutions in achieving the goals of the program and increasing the benefits derived from its implementation.

For his part, Ambassador Coppola explained the importance of accelerating the implementation of projects under the Mattei Plan and strengthening coordination among relevant stakeholders to increase efficiency and productivity in achieving the intended goals.