Zimbabwe: No One Above the Law, Chiwenga Warns

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has warned that weaknesses in public procurement are not merely administrative shortcomings but a governance crisis that demands strong political leadership, robust institutions and uncompromising accountability.

Speaking at the inaugural Southern African Public Procurement Forum in Harare, Chiwenga said governments across the region must move beyond adopting procurement laws and focus on enforcing them if they are to safeguard public resources and drive sustainable development.

Addressing heads of procurement authorities, senior government officials, development partners and private sector representatives at the Harare International Conference Centre, the Vice President said transparency and accountability should remain at the heart of public administration.

"No individual should be above the law. No procurement process should be beyond scrutiny. Public trust must remain the cornerstone of public administration," he said.

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The forum, the first of its kind in Southern Africa, was convened under the theme "Transforming Public Procurement for Sustainable Growth and Regional Integration in Southern Africa."

It was organised by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) in collaboration with regional procurement bodies.

During the event, Chiwenga officially launched the Zimbabwe Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems (MAPS) Report 2026, a comprehensive review of the country's procurement systems that was completed in just eight months, significantly faster than the global average of 18 months.

The assessment identified accountability mechanisms, the legal framework governing electronic government procurement and sustainable procurement practices as areas requiring urgent improvement.

However, Chiwenga said the findings should be viewed as opportunities for reform rather than signs of failure.

"These findings should not be viewed merely as deficiencies. Rather, they provide an evidence-based roadmap for reform, innovation and institutional renewal," he said.

He noted that PRAZ had already developed a Ten-Point Strategic Action Plan aimed at addressing the identified gaps through legislative reforms, stronger oversight systems and the integration of electronic procurement platforms with broader public financial management systems.

The Vice President described procurement as one of the most powerful tools available to governments for delivering development and improving citizens' lives.

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"Public procurement is therefore not merely an administrative function of Government. It is one of the most strategic instruments available to the State for advancing national development, stimulating economic transformation and delivering public value," he said.

According to Chiwenga, the effectiveness of procurement systems directly influences the quality of roads, schools, hospitals, water infrastructure and other public services.

He also highlighted concerns over the abuse of direct procurement, conflicts of interest and limited public participation, describing them as governance failures that undermine public confidence.

"Many of the challenges confronting public procurement, including direct procurement abuse, conflicts of interest and limited public participation, are not solely technical in nature. They require strong institutions, political commitment and effective enforcement mechanisms. Without effective compliance systems, even the most well-crafted legal frameworks and efficient technologies risk becoming ineffective in practice," he said.

The Vice President called on Southern African countries to strengthen regional cooperation by harmonising procurement laws, recognising professional procurement qualifications across borders and developing interoperable electronic procurement systems to combat fraud.