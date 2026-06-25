South Africa: Cat Matlala's Dodgy Police Tender Case Separated From Top Cops, Sparking Plea Deal Speculation

Organised crime accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will now face charges relating to a dodgy police tender separately from other co-accused, including several senior police officers. This split has fuelled speculation that Matlala may have entered a plea deal with the State - or that he may do so.

Has organised crime accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala made a critical move in a case involving a dodgy police tender and entered a deal with the State?

This is the key question that surfaced after Matlala appeared alone in the Magistrate's Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, where his case was separated from that of his co-accused.

He is expected in the regional court in Pretoria on Thursday, 25 June, and these proceedings may provide more clarity on where he stands with the State.

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If it turns out that Matlala has struck a deal, this will probably cause intense panic among police officers, because Matlala is central to South Africa's unprecedented law enforcement scandal and has been accused of having corrupt relationships with several of them.

'Talks have happened'

On Wednesday, after he appeared in court in Pretoria, eNCA aired a brief interview with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Asked if a deal had been struck between Matlala and the State, Kganyago replied: "Talks have happened, but a deal can only be a deal once the magistrate has applied his own mind."

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says negotiations with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's legal team have been finalised....