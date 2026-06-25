South Africa: Kugompu Shops Close As March and March Demands Repatriation of Immigrants

This is the fourth recent anti-immigration march in the city

KuGompo residents marched to the City Hall on Tuesday, demanding that action be taken against undocumented immigrants.

Traffic along Oxford and Buffalo streets came to a standstill as the crowd moved through the town. Businesses closed their doors in anticipation of the march.

The march was joined by KwaZulu-Natal activist Ngizwe Mchunu, who was fined earlier this week for hate speech against gay people, and anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba.

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This was the fourth recent anti-immigration march held in KuGompo.

Two previous marches organised by residents turned violent, with vehicles belonging to immigrants set alight.

A third march focused on the closure of California, an immigrant-run shebeen alleged by residents to be linked to drug activity.

March and March provincial organiser Azola Mrhana said California reopened the day after it was shut down and alleged that neither the municipality nor the police had taken further action.

"What we want from Mayor [Princess] Faku is for her to tell undocumented immigrants to leave our town. It's time she identified a site where they can be picked up by buses. We feel she has been too quiet on this matter as our mayor," said Mrhana.

When protesters arrived at City Hall, they found the gates locked and no official available to receive their memorandum.

The march then proceeded to the KuGompo police station and magistrate's court. At the police station, the memorandum was handed over to station commander Brigadier Zanele Maninzi.

Motorcycle delivery drivers also joined the march. "If they leave, the exploitation of bike drivers will stop. Employers prefer them because they are willing to work longer hours for less pay," said driver Sipho Mtana.

March and March supporters from King Williams Town said they have tried several times to close shops owned by immigrants in their town, but the shops reopen each time.

Addressing protesters and journalists, Ndabandaba said he was encouraged by developments in Durban, where immigrants are being repatriated.

Ndabandaba told protesters that the government had failed South Africans on the issue.

"When we asked the government to help remove undocumented foreigners, they told us there were too many of them. I told them I would do it myself, and I did. They are now leaving, and all of them will leave," he said.