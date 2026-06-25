Botswana: BDF to Phase Out Asbestos Camps

Gaborone — The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has committed to phasing out asbestos accommodation and offices at its camps, and relocating personnel to safer facilities.

BDF Commander, General Mpho Mophuting, committed before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, acknowledging that the army was still using asbestos structures at Paje and Pandamatenga Base Camps.

"Priority is to have people move out of the asbestos structures by next year and accommodate them elsewhere," he said, adding that the army was considering moving its staff and offices to temporary accommodations.

However, he said the full dismantling and disposal of the structures was targeted for completion within three years.

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Gen. Mophuting noted the project was not budgeted for this financial year due to current fiscal challenges but expressed hope it would be funded in the next financial year.

He said dismantling and disposing of asbestos at the two camps would cost the army around P41 million, stating that the high costs were due to the complex methodology required for safe asbestos disposal.

A foreign company will be engaged for the project, as no local company has the capacity to handle asbestos, he said.

He further noted that the Pandamatenga Base Camp was currently used on a temporary basis by army personnel during trips.

When asked by committee members about specific health monitoring arrangements for employees who used the asbestos structures, Gen. Mophuting said no such programme existed, except for the established health and wellness processes for all army staff.

However, he noted that improving health and wellness monitoring for officers was something the army would consider.

On the progress of the renovation of SSKB Stadium and construction of a Data Centre, which the committee had requested an update on, Gen. Mophuting noted that the two projects had encountered delays and cost overruns.

This, he said were due to the delay in handing over the stadium to the contractor, as well as contractual disagreement on the Data Centre project.

He also told the committee that the country's engagement in SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) regional peacekeeping came at a cost of about P674 million to the government.

He said that, unlike previous engagements where the African Union and United Nations were responsible for expenses, the Mozambique case was different as countries provided for their contingents while SADC assistance was minimal.

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Also, he noted the exercise proved to be more complex than initially thought, as dealing with terrorists was not easy, adding that there were currently no BDF soldiers in Mozambique.

The Commander also said claims that Thebephatswa Air Base belonged to the United States of America were baseless, adding that it was built by the government of Botswana and records showing how it was financed exist.

He said the BDF had in the past held joint military training with different countries, including those from SADC, at the same camp, adding that there was nothing to suggest it belonged to a foreign power.

BOPA