Namibia: Nampower Charges Ahead With Grid Plan

NamPower says it is rolling out a multibillion-dollar transmission expansion programme aimed at strengthening Namibia's electricity network and meeting growing demand in different regions.

The announcement was made at Swakopmund on Sunday during the inauguration of the Sekelduin Substation.

The Sekelduin Substation was built between July 2021 and March 2023 and was officially inaugurated in June. The project cost N$394 million.

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Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) managing director Simson Haulofu says the project is part of efforts to strengthen the national transmission system.

"To ensure the continued excellence of the national transmission network, NamPower remains committed to strengthening and maintaining its infrastructure," Haulofu says.

He says the substation was developed in response to rising electricity demand in the Erongo region driven by mining activities, industrial development and population growth.

Haulofu says Sekelduin Substation will serve as a key supply point for the Swakopmund and Tamariskia substations, the NamWater South bulk water scheme feeding Husab Mine, and the Erongo Regional Electricity Distributor network.

He says the substation is also the first digital substation in Africa, adding that it was designed and built by African engineers.

"Sekelduin Substation is proof that Africa can design and deliver world-class digital grid infrastructure," he says.

Haulofu says NamPower is implementing a Transmission Master Plan that includes several major projects aimed at expanding and strengthening the grid.

These include the 400kV Auas-Kokerboom transmission line, the 400kV Obib-Oranjemund interconnector, the Khomas Substation development, the Erongo Substation project and the Masivi Substation, which has already been completed.

He says the projects are designed to improve reliability, stability and power transfer capacity across the national grid.

Haulofu says Namibia's transmission network currently spans about 12 060 kilometres of high and medium-voltage lines.

Speaking at the inauguration, industries, mines and energy deputy minister Gaudentia Kröhne said the commissioning of the substation demonstrates government's commitment to strengthening energy security, supporting economic growth and creating opportunities for future generations through reliable electricity infrastructure.

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Kröhne said the investment aligns with the sixth National Development Plan and the National Energy Policy by improving electricity reliability in the Erongo region, increasing supply capacity for households, businesses, mining operations and the tourism sector, while reducing the risk of power interruptions.

- Additional reporting Nampa