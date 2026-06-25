South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appears Before the NCOP for Questions and Oral Reply Session

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, tomorrow, Thursday, 25 June, at 14:00, appear before the National Council of Provinces for a question-and-answer session with Permanent Delegates to the House.

Oral question and answer sessions with the President, Deputy President and the Cabinet Ministers are one of the mechanisms that Parliament uses to hold the Executive to account - as stipulated in Section 92(2) of the Constitution that Cabinet Members are accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for exercising powers and performing their functions.

Tomorrow's question-and-answer session with the President is scheduled to cover a range of national, continental and international related matters that include:

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Whether, considering the persistent concerns regarding illegal immigration in South Africa, the government is putting any immediate measures in place to deal with illegal immigration, strengthening border control, policy enforcement and asylum system which is facing massive administrative backlogs and severe capacity constraints?

Whether this includes enforcement of mechanisms that limit employment of illegal immigrants and align asylum system with the recent Constitutional Court ruling?

What steps has the government taken to identify and remove criminal infiltration and corruption within law enforcement, intelligence and other organs of state in light of the findings from the Madlanga Commission?

How far has the establishment progressed for the National Illicit Economic Disruption Programme that the President announced during his 2026 State of the Nation Address in targeting illicit trade, specifically within tobacco, alcohol, fuel and counterfeit goods sectors?

What steps has the President taken to protect South Africa's international standing while restoring relations with other African nations, considering the recent anti-African immigration protests and diplomatic fallout with many African nations, primarily Ghana and how will he address the underlying economic and systemic push and pull factors that drive migration into South Africa, etc.

For the complete list of questions, please click here: https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/V80uCAnoGgcnDnrgtJTOcG6KN3?domain=us.list-manage.com

DETAILS OF THE NCOP QUESTIONS-AND-ANSWER SESSION:

Date: Thursday, 25 June 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chamber, Parliament

Note to media:

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Members of the media wishing to physically attend the NCOP Questions-and-Answer session should send their details (full name, name of media house, ID or passport number) to Mr Manelisi Ntsodo at mntsodo@parliament.gov.za. or 081 716 2021.

Proceedings of Parliament are open to the public and may also be followed live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408). They are also live-streamed on Parliament's YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages. Please see the links below.

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