Zimbabwe: 23 CCC Senators Vote in Favour of CAB3 As Mnangagwa Gets His Way

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved one step closer to achieving his dream of a term extension after Senate voted yes to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 after it's third reading.

Of the 27 opposition members of the Upper House only four voted against it, meaning 23 of them voted in favour of its promulgation.

The Senate is made up of 80 members and 75 voted in favour, only 4 against and one absent.

The Bill now goes to Mnangagwa for assent before it is gazetted into law.

CAB3 seeks to extend Mnangagwa's term of office by two years, equally lengthen the life of Parliament to 2030 and change the manner in which Zimbabwean Presidents will be voted for.