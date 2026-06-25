Africa: Angola's Agriconnect Compact Targets Food Security, Jobs, and Agricultural Growth

press release

Luanda — Angola and the World Bank Group today launched the country's AgriConnect Compact, a national framework to boost domestic food production, create employment, and mobilize private investment in agricultural value chains. The Compact brings together government, private sector, financial institutions, development partners, and farmer organizations around a shared agenda to transform the country's agricultural sector. By 2030, AgriConnect Angola aims to create up to 700,000 jobs, generate up to $2.2 billion in annual added value, and mobilize up to $1.45 billion in public and private finance

Angola holds more than 58 million hectares of arable land and favorable agro-climatic conditions, and agriculture provides livelihoods for more than half of the workforce. Yet productivity is lagging, and the country spends approximately $3 billion annually on food imports.

The Compact will support coordinated investments and reforms across the value chain. On the production and market side, AgriConnect will boost processing, logistics, and agricultural services to generate jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for women and youth. By improving productivity, reducing post-harvest losses, and strengthening links between markets and farmers, it will help increase domestic food production while supplying Angola's growing agro-processing sector.

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The Compact will also create the conditions for sustainable private sector growth by strengthening partnerships among farmers, agribusinesses, financial institutions, and technology providers. It aims to expand access to inputs, finance, and markets on commercially viable terms, while supporting reforms in land administration, water management, food safety, and the broader investment climate for agribusiness.

"The transformation of Angolan agriculture will depend on the capacity to mobilize entrepreneurs, investors, cooperatives, agro-industrial actors, and financial institutions to take on an increasingly active role in the modernization of the sector," said Isaac dos Anjos, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Angola. "The government will continue to create the necessary conditions to stimulate this investment through appropriate public policies, institutional reforms, and improvements to the business environment."

The Compact also supports Angola's resilience by promoting smart development practices, improved water management, and more resilient value chains to help farmers manage the impacts of drought, floods, and other related shocks. The World Bank Group is preparing a follow-on financing operation focused on competitive agricultural value chains and agribusiness development, with attention to opportunities along the Malanje and Lobito development corridors.

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"Angola has the land, the water, the people and the will to transform its economy through agribusiness. What is needed now is to connect the dots to unlock sustained growth. AgriConnect provides that much needed platform," said Albert Zeufack, World Bank Division Director for Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sao Tome and Principe. "AgriConnect is about connecting farmers to markets, technology, and finance, and creating real economic opportunities for young people and women."

The initiative is fully aligned with Angola's National Development Plan 2023-2027, which identifies agriculture and agribusiness as key drivers of economic diversification and rural development.

About AgriConnect

AgriConnect is a World Bank Group initiative to transform farming for 300 million smallholders by 2030. It is supported by partners such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Google, and Bayer.

Contacts:

World Bank Media Relations: press@worldbank.org