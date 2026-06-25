Uganda: World Bank Partnership With Uganda's Makerere University Is Building Skills and Job Potential

press release

Uganda's development agenda is increasingly driven by large scale investments in infrastructure, energy, urban development, agro-industrialization, and service delivery. While these investments are essential for economic transformation, they also generate environmental and social risks that require careful management to protect people, and ecosystems, and to achieve long-term development outcomes.

To address this challenge and bring the opportunities for sustainability, the World Bank has partnered with Makerere University to strengthen national systems for environmental and social sustainability through knowledge generation, capacity building, and job creation. On March 5, 2026, the World Bank and Makerere University signed a MoU in support of the established the Environment and Social Sustainability Centre (ESSC). This partnership supports the World Bank's Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) by strengthening country systems and building capacity where needed.

This partnership is about building strong country systems and standards that enable Uganda to pursue sustainable growth--by opening opportunities for positive impact in people's lives and the environment. Maria Gonzalez de Asis Practice Manager of the Eastern Environmental and Social Framework Unit of the World Bank

By investing in institutional capacity, the partnership supports Uganda's efforts to manage environmental and social risks more effectively and aligns with national development priorities articulated in Uganda's Fourth National Development Plan (2025/2026 - 2029/2030).

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At the heart of the partnership is the Environment and Social Sustainability Centre (ESSC), established under Makerere University's policy for research entities and anchored in the University's Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025/2026-2029/2030). The ESSC is jointly coordinated by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Centre works across disciplines and in close collaboration with other colleges and centers within the University.

The ESSC serves as a national and regional hub for policy advisory services, applied research, innovation, and capacity building in environmental and social sustainability. Its mandate spans government institutions, professional bodies, the private sector, financial institutions, and civil society organizations in Uganda and the wider African region.

The regional relevance started to trickle in June 2025 with the hosting of 14 government officials from South Sudan's Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Similar requests for training and knowledge exchange have been received from other countries in the African region.

Partnering with Makerere University allows the anchoring of environmental and social capacity where it can be sustained--within national institutions that shape future leaders and practitioners,

Building Skills for Sustainable Investments

A core focus of the partnership is addressing capacity gaps in environmental and social risk management that have constrained the integration of sustainability considerations in public and private investments. Through extensive stakeholder consultations, the partnership has supported the development, piloting, and approval of certificate-level short courses covering environmental, social, climate, and occupational health and safety topics.

These courses are tailored to the needs of decision-makers, government technical staff, project implementation units, contractors, professional bodies, and private sector actors involved in investment planning and implementation. By combining academic rigor with practical, real-world application, the program is strengthening Uganda's ability to design and implement environmentally sound and socially inclusive investments.

The Center is backed by a coalition of key government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of Water and Environment, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, all of whom champion sustainable and inclusive development as a national priority.

During the pilot phases, over 350 professionals were reached and since June 2025, with the launch of the short course version, at least additional 200 multi-disciplinary government officers have benefited from the trainings.

Knowledge Partnership and Policy Impact

Beyond training, the collaboration reflects the World Bank's broader role as a knowledge partner. Through joint research, analytical work, and policy dialogue, the partnership supports evidence-based decision making and contributes to improved appraisal and implementation of development projects.

"Knowledge has been central to the World Bank's mission for over 80 years--alongside financing--and this partnership reflects our role as a knowledge partner, not just a financier." - Francisca Ayodeji Akala, Uganda Country Manager, World Bank.

In his remarks during cooperation agreement signing event, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe said, "Makerere University is a resourceful institution, the World Bank should take advantage and harness the most out of the university in the different disciplines for research and policy advisory."

The ESSC provides advisory input on environmental and social risks during project preparation and implementation. This contributes to improved project outcomes and strengthens confidence among development partners and investors.

Other development partners, such as KfW Development Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), have expressed interest in collaborating with the World Bank to leverage the potential of ESSC in support of Uganda's development agenda.

Creating Pathways for Jobs and Professional Growth

Job creation is a central theme of the partnership. The World Bank's Country Partnership Framework for Uganda emphasizes the creation of more and better-paying jobs as a key driver of dignity, stability, and growth. Through skilling, retooling, mentorship, and continuous professional development, the ESSC contributes to expanding employment opportunities for environmental and social professionals in both the public and private sectors.

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By strengthening environmental and social capacity, the partnership not only improves the quality of public investments but also stimulates demand for specialized expertise, consultancy services, and professional roles across the investment cycle--supporting Uganda's broader jobs agenda.

ESSC has positioned itself to conduct tracer studies and Alumni monitoring to track their job market placements and contributions to employment creation.

Country Manager Akala notes, "Capacity building must respond to real job market needs--retooling, mentorship, and professional development should translate into better performance and better jobs."

Looking Ahead

The World Bank-Makerere University partnership represents a strategic investment in people, institutions, and knowledge. By embedding environmental and social sustainability within academia, policy, and practice, the collaboration strengthens Uganda's capacity to pursue development that is inclusive, resilient, and job-rich. The Environment and Social Sustainability Centre offers a scalable model for translating global frameworks such as the ESF into tangible country-level impact.