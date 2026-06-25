Ethiopia: World Bank Group Launches New Strategy to Support Ethiopia to Build Strong Foundations for More and Better Jobs

press release

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026--The World Bank Group (WBG) has launched a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Ethiopia that puts job creation at the center of its engagement in the country. This strategy will channel financial support, expertise, and commitment to Ethiopia's development towards harnessing the country's most valuable resource: the more than two million Ethiopians that enter the labor market each year. Over the next decade, the WBG will focus on creating the right foundations for more and better jobs that harness Ethiopia's young, talented, and eager workforce.

"This new Country Partnership Framework focuses on what matters most for Ethiopia's future: more and better jobs, stronger human capital, and greater resilience. With the right foundational investments, high-impact sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and digital services could create millions of jobs and opportunities across the country. With an ambitious economic transformation under way, this CPF reaffirms the World Bank Group's commitment to unlocking Ethiopia's potential through an inclusive economy and capable public sector that delivers benefits for all Ethiopians," said Maryam Salim, World Bank Division Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan.

The new CPF focuses on the conditions needed for businesses to invest, expand, and hire, while strengthening public institutions, infrastructure, and services that help people participate in and benefit from growth. It will leverage the WBG's institutions to work with government, the private sector, and civil society to mobilize finance, accelerate reforms, and attract more private investment.

"A stronger private sector is central to creating jobs at scale in Ethiopia. IFC will support companies to grow, deepen markets, and mobilize private capital--advancing opportunity and inclusive growth," said Mary Peschka, International Finance Corporation Division Director for Eastern Africa.

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"Private investment has an important role to play in expanding opportunity across Ethiopia. As the World Bank Group's guarantee agency, MIGA supporting Ethiopia's development by helping investors navigate risk and move forward with confidence," said Ed Mountfield Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

Key priorities for the CPF include supporting job-rich sectors such as agribusiness, light manufacturing, housing, and pharmaceuticals; improving learning and skills; expanding access to health and nutrition services; and strengthening energy, water, logistics, and digital connectivity. The framework responds to urgent development needs, including the fact that 90 percent of 10-year-olds cannot read with understanding, quality essential health services reach only about half of the population, and reliable energy access needs to expand to an estimated 51 million people. It also emphasizes inclusion and resilience, with attention to women, young people, and communities facing greater vulnerability.

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The CPF was developed in close consultation with the Government of Ethiopia, civil society, the private sector, and development partners. It aligns with government priorities, reinforcing country ownership and ensuring the framework supports Ethiopia's own development agenda. The WBG will work with partners to help translate this framework into real opportunities and improved lives for people across Ethiopia over the coming decade.

Contact: World Bank Media Relations: press@worldbank.org