Sudan Signs 'UN80 Charter' At United Nations Headquarters

New York, June 24, 2026 (SUNA) -- Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, signed the "UN80 Charter" on Wednesday at United Nations Headquarters in New York, as part of activities organized by the UN General Assembly marking the 80th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter.

The symbolic initiative, launched by the Office of the President of the General Assembly, aims to renew member states' collective commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and to reflect the unity of the organization under the slogan: "Better Together, One Charter, One Future."

Ambassador Al-Harith Idris affirmed, following the signing, Sudan's commitment to the principles upon which the United Nations Charter is founded, foremost among them respect for state sovereignty, the maintenance of international peace and security, and the promotion of international cooperation based on equality and mutual respect. He stressed the importance of multilateralism and collective action in addressing current global challenges.

He added that the UN Charter, as a foundational post-Second World War international agreement, represents the essential legal pillar and safe framework within which humanity seeks protection from cycles of chaos and instability.

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Al-Harith Idris noted that the Charter remains the minimum practical consensus among states in a world marked by deepening geopolitical divisions and growing tendencies toward unilateral and destabilising practices, making adherence to its principles more urgent than ever.

All UN member states are participating in the initiative, with permanent representatives signing the Charter during the designated period. The signed Charter will be formally displayed in the General Assembly Hall during the informal commemorative meeting marking United Nations Charter Day on June 26.

The event comes as part of broader efforts to reaffirm the centrality of the UN Charter as the primary framework governing international relations and to strengthen collective commitment to its principles amid increasing global challenges and rapid geopolitical change.