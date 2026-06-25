Sudan: TSC President Meets South Sudan Intelligence Chief

Khartoum, June 24, 2026 (SUNS) - The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Wednesday at his office with the Director of the National Intelligence Service of the Republic of South Sudan, General Akec Tong Aleu, in the presence of the Director of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal.

The meeting reviewed the course of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields in a manner that serves mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed enhancing joint security cooperation and coordinating efforts to secure the shared border, in order to address current security challenges and achieve sustainable stability for the peoples of both countries.

During the meeting, Akec Tong Aleu conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to the TSC President, expressing his wishes for good health and for Sudan's continued security, stability, and development.