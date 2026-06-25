Sudan: Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Meets Head of Russian Side in Joint Ministerial Committee

25 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Moscow, June 24, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid, met on Wednesday with Ivan Kosh, Director-General for International Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and head of the Russian side in the Joint Ministerial Committee, at the ministry's headquarters in Moscow.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between Sudan and Russia in light of the outcomes of the Eighth Session of the Joint Ministerial Committee, held in Moscow in September 2025, which covered industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, minerals, oil, digital transformation, smart cities, and cybersecurity.

The Undersecretary expressed Sudan's aspiration for active participation by Russian companies in the country's reconstruction phase, and voiced hope that the Ninth Session of the Joint Ministerial Committee would be convened in Khartoum soon.

He also reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to providing the necessary political support to implement the committee's outcomes and translate them into projects that serve the interests of both peoples.

For his part, Ivan Kosh praised the level of economic cooperation between the two countries, affirming Russia's readiness to hold the next session of the Joint Ministerial Committee in Khartoum and to increase trade exchange in a way that serves mutual interests.

Read the original article on SNA.

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