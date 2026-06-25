South Africa: Bafana Bafana Advance to World Cup Knockout Stage - South African News Briefs - June 25, 2026

South Africa secured a historic place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after defeating South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match.

South Africa Reach World Cup Last 32 for First Time

South Africa reached the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, reports SABC News. Bafana Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match in Monterrey, Mexico. Thapelo Maseko scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute. Bafana Bafana produced an impressive performance, creating more chances and defending resolutely. The victory lifted South Africa from fourth to second place in the group standings. Captain Ronwen Williams secured the team's first clean sheet of the tournament.

'Cat' Matlala Fraud Case Moved to Commercial Crimes Court

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The corruption case against alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has been transferred to the Commercial Crimes Court, reports EWN. His case has also been separated from that of his co-accused. Matlala, who faces allegations linked to a controversial R228 million SAPS tender, is expected to appear in court alone as speculation grows about a possible plea agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority. The NPA has confirmed consultations with Matlala's legal team but has not disclosed details, fuelling questions about whether he could cooperate with the State in one of South Africa's most closely watched corruption investigations.

KwaZulu-Natal Hosts Migration Summit Ahead of Planned Shutdown

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is set to host a summit on illegal migration amid growing tensions over undocumented foreign nationals and planned anti-immigration protests, reports EWN. The meeting will bring together government officials, religious leaders, anti-illegal-immigration groups, and United Nations representatives to discuss migration challenges and potential solutions. The summit comes ahead of a planned 30 June shutdown.

More South African news