Kenya: Court Frees Ninth Suspect in Utumishi Academy Arson Case Ahead of Friday Plea Taking

A Naivasha court has ordered the release of a ninth suspect linked to the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy fire after investigators found no evidence connecting her to the tragedy, even as eight other students remain in custody awaiting plea-taking on murder charges.

The ruling marks a significant development in the high-profile case stemming from the May 28 school fire that claimed the lives of sixteen students and shocked the nation.

Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramadhan Lorot ordered that the student be released into the custody of her parents after investigations established that she was not culpable in the commission of the offence.

At the same time, the court granted an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to continue holding the remaining eight suspects for two more days pending their arraignment on Friday, June 26.

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The suspects are expected to take plea on charges of murder contrary to Section 203 as read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The order was issued when the matter came up for mention to confirm the status of investigations and provide further directions.

During the proceedings, the prosecution team led by Deputy Regional Coordinator for Rift Valley Emmah Bosire, assisted by Naivasha ODPP head Emma Okok and prosecutor Joseck Abwajo, informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had approved murder charges against the suspects following a review of the investigation file.

The court subsequently allowed the continued detention of the eight students to facilitate their arraignment and plea-taking.

Pending their appearance in court, the suspects will be held at either the Nakuru Children Remand Home or the Nairobi Children Remand Home.

The latest development comes a day after the ODPP approved 16 counts of murder in connection with the deadly blaze, which investigators believe was an act of arson.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the prosecution office said it had reviewed a preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and found sufficient evidence to support murder charges arising from the deaths of the 16 students.

The decision to release one suspect while proceeding with charges against the others highlights what prosecutors described as an evidence-based approach to the case.

The ODPP has maintained that prosecutions will only be pursued where investigations establish criminal responsibility, reiterating its commitment to a fair and impartial justice process.

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The Utumishi tragedy has reignited national debate over student safety, discipline, and a troubling rise in arson incidents in learning institutions across the country.