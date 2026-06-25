Africa Chasing Historic World Cup Milestone As Record Number of Teams Eye Knockout Places

The expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 has opened the door to a potentially historic campaign for Africa, with as many as five teams still on course to reach the knockout stage - a feat that would surpass the continent's previous best.

Africa's strongest collective showing at the World Cup came in 2014 when Algeria, Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire all progressed beyond the group stage. Twelve years on, that record could be eclipsed.

With one round of matches remaining in most groups, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and DR Congo have all put themselves in contention to reach the Round of 32, while Algeria, South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal remain alive.

Morocco have been among the standout performers. Mohamed Ouahbi's side opened with a creditable 1-1 draw against Brazil before edging Scotland 1-0 to move onto four points and take control of Group C.

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Egypt have also enjoyed an unbeaten start. After holding Belgium to a draw, the Pharaohs boosted their qualification hopes with an impressive 3-1 victory over New Zealand and sit on four points ahead of a decisive encounter with Iran.

Cape Verde continue to write one of the stories of the tournament. The Blue Sharks frustrated Spain in a goalless draw before earning another point against Uruguay in a thrilling 2-2 contest. Victory over Saudi Arabia could send the island nation into the knockout phase for the first time.

DR Congo have shown their resilience on their return to the global stage. The Leopards held Portugal to a 1-1 draw and remain firmly in the race heading into their final group matches.

Ghana made a winning start by defeating Panama and could take a significant step towards qualification with a positive result against England before their final group encounter with Croatia.

Algeria revived their campaign with a comeback victory over Jordan after losing to Argentina, while South Africa remain in contention following their draw against Czechia that was preceded by a 2-0 loss to hosts, Mexico.

Côte d'Ivoire, despite defeat to Germany, still have qualification hopes in their own hands, and Senegal, quarter-finalists in 2002 and Round of 16 participants in 2022, can still force their way through with victory over Iraq.

African team performances as of 23 June:

Team POINTS KO PROGRESSION STATUS Morocco 4 Well placed Egypt 4 Well placed Cape Verde 2 Unbeaten DR Congo 1 In contention Ghana 3 In contention Algeria 3 In contention South Africa 1 In contention Cote d'Ivoire 3 In contention Senegal 0 In contention Tunisia 0 Eliminated