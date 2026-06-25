Uganda: NRM's Idah Nabayiga Declared Kalangala District Woman MP

The Electoral Commission has declared Nabayiga Idah of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) as the duly elected District Woman Member of Parliament for Kalangala District.

The declaration was made by the Returning Officer for Kalangala District, Ronald Agaba, following the completion of polling, vote counting and tallying in accordance with the country's electoral laws and procedures.

According to the Electoral Commission, the election process was conducted in line with the established legal framework governing electoral processes in Uganda.

In a statement issued after the declaration of results, the Electoral Commission congratulated the successful candidate and commended all stakeholders who participated in the electoral exercise.

"The Electoral Commission congratulates the successful candidate and appreciates the voters, candidates, political parties, election officials, security agencies, observers, the media and all stakeholders who participated in the electoral process," the Commission said.

Nabayiga Idah's election adds to the National Resistance Movement's representation in Parliament and marks another milestone in Kalangala District's political leadership.

The Electoral Commission has consistently called for peaceful participation and adherence to electoral procedures, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder cooperation in ensuring free, fair and credible electoral processes across the country.