Somalia: Banadir Regional Court Sentences Female Tuk-Tuk Driver to Three Years in Prison

25 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Banadir Regional Court has delivered a three-year prison sentence against Sadio Moalim Ali Hassan, widely known as "Sadio Bajaj," following nearly three months of government detention in Mogadishu.

The court reached its final decision after recently concluding the official hearings of the trial. The Office of the Attorney General charged Sadio with public incitement, organizing unauthorized anti-government protests, and defamation against state leaders.

Despite her defense attorney arguing that the prosecution lacked sufficient evidence to support the claims, the judges finalized the verdict today, drawing massive public interest and reactions across the capital.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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