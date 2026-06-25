South Africa: Understanding Mkhwanazi's 'War' - - a Deeper Look At SA's Policing and Justice Crisis

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warns of a metaphorical 'war' within South Africa's law enforcement, highlighting struggles between organised crime and an undermined justice system amid alarming institutional conflict.

Standing outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Thursday, June 18, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned journalists that the SAPS is "facing a war" and that "there are many players in this game".

His remarks followed a dramatic sequence of events sparked by the Independent Directorate Against Corruption's (Idac's) attempt to arrest Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and another high-ranking official, Major General Nosipho Madondo.

The two officers had reported to the Brooklyn Police Station after being informed that warrants had been issued for their arrest.

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Media reports indicate that Mkhwanazi also went to the station upon hearing of the impending arrests, only to allegedly discover that a warrant had been authorised for his arrest as well. The chaotic events that followed exposed deep fault lines within South Africa's law enforcement architecture: despite the active warrants, Idac abruptly halted the arrests before they could be executed. This sudden reversal fuelled intense speculation, conflicting narratives and widespread public confusion.

Idac subsequently rejected reports that Khumalo had been arrested and denied any intention to arrest Mkhwanazi, describing the situation as a misunderstanding.

The episode appeared to highlight concerns that have been simmering within the SAPS...