Southern Africa: SADC Finance Ministers to Meet in Harare to Advance Financial Integration

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a high-level meeting of its Committee of Ministers of Finance and Investment alongside the Peer Review Panel on July 2, 2026, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The meeting aims to deepen regional economic co-operation, strengthen macroeconomic surveillance, and co-ordinate investment and capital market integration across the bloc.

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will chair the ministerial session in his capacity as the committee's head. Senior treasury and central bank officials will hold preliminary meetings on June 29 and 30 to finalise technical inputs and advise the Ministers on several pressing regional priorities.

The agenda will cover critical economic matters, including capital market development and the implementation of the SADC Real-Time Gross Settlement system to expedite cross-border payments without relying on non-regional intermediary banks. Ministers will also review the operationalisation of the SADC Regional Development Fund, advance anti-money laundering frameworks, and deliberate on the outcomes of the May 2026 Foreign Affairs Ministers Retreat, which evaluated how evolving global geopolitical developments impact the southern African region.