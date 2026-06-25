South Africa: 'Cat' Matlala Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud and Corruption

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala agreed to a plea deal with the NPA over his role in a fraudulent SAPS tender worth up to R360 million.

Suspended national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola is Accused Number 17 in the same case, facing four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Alleged underworld boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has agreed to plead guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering. His plea deal with the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption is now before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The case involves a SAPS tender awarded to Matlala's company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. The tender was worth between R228 million and R360 million. Claims of fraud, corruption and improper influence have followed it since it was awarded.

Matlala's case was separated from those of his co-accused before Thursday's hearing. He is accused of playing a central role in the irregular contract.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The plea agreement falls under Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows the NPA and a suspect to negotiate a sentence lower than the statutory minimum in exchange for cooperation. The magistrate can reject the deal if the agreed deviation is considered too lenient. If rejected, the trial restarts. The exact sentence terms have not been made public.

The case reaches to the top of the South African Police Service.

Suspended national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola is Accused Number 17. He faces four criminal counts of contravening Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act. As the accounting officer of the police service, the state alleges he grossly failed in his duties by allowing the irregular contract to be signed and paid out under his watch. He does not face bribery or corruption charges.

The court proceedings are continuing.