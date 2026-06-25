South Africa: 'No One Will Be Killed' As Government Goes to Zulu King for Help Before June 30

Justice Minister Kubayi met the Zulu Royal delegation in Durban on Sunday, urging King Misuzulu to help keep the peace before 30 June.

More than 20 organisations pledged on Tuesday that no one would be killed or shops looted in their name on 30 June.

The South African government has gone to the Zulu Royal Household for help. With the 30 June anti-immigrant march five days away, Cabinet ministers are asking King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to use his voice to cool the anger in KwaZulu-Natal.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi led a delegation to meet the royal household in Durban on Sunday. She went in her capacity as chairperson of the government's Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration. The royal delegation was led by Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi and Prince Thulani Zulu of eZibindini.

The visit came days after a Malawian national was killed at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg. A group broke away from a march last Friday, went to the settlement, and attacked residents. KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli condemned the killing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

King Misuzulu spoke publicly on Sunday at the International Day of Yoga at the Durban Amphitheatre. He said he had personally contacted two of the march's prominent figures, Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, to make sure no one was harmed.

"I'm asking you, Zulus, let no blood be shed. Do not hit people. Suffering brought them here. Just as we suffer," King Misuzulu said.

"No one must be beaten. No one wants to feel pain."

Also on Wednesday, business leaders and police management met at the Oyster Box Hotel in uMhlanga.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Makoba told them officers were on high alert.

"We are on high alert, we have planned accordingly and intelligence has already started with the execution of the first phase of our operational plan. There is no need for panic," Makoba said.

Representatives from more than 20 organisations also held a press briefing in Midrand on Wednesday. March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma gave a direct commitment.

"No one will be violated. No one will be killed on the 30th of June, and no looting will take place in our name," she said.