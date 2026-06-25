Ethiopia: Demand Outstrips Supply in Nbe's USD 100 Million Forex Auction

25 June 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Bruck Getachew

The weighted average bid submitted by 14 commercial banks reached 157 Birr per U.S. dollar in the National Bank of Ethiopia's latest foreign exchange auction held on Wednesday.

The central bank offered USD 100 million for sale, attracting total bids worth USD 160.5 million. Nine commercial banks secured allocations, while the lowest successful bid was 152 Birr per U.S. dollar.

The auction was the 24th conducted since August 2024, when the National Bank of Ethiopia began selling foreign currency to commercial banks as part of the government's broader economic reform program.

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