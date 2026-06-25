Namibian Athletes to Fly Flag High At Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon

Three Namibian runners will carry the nation's hopes and ambitions when they line up against some of Africa's finest athletes at the prestigious Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon in Gqeberha, South Africa this weekend.

Defending women's champion Lavinia Haitope, along with Simon Mathias and Elton Hiskia, winners of their respective categories at the 2025 QKR Navachab Half-Marathon, were officially sent off on Tuesday to Gqeberha, where they will compete in the Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon on Saturday.

Navachab half-marathon race organiser, Berthold Karumendu said the trip is about more than simply competing in another event and represents an investment in the future of Namibian athletics and an opportunity for local runners to test themselves against elite competition from across the continent.

"If you want athletes to compete at the highest level, they need opportunities to race against the best. South Africa attracts athletes from countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Competing against these runners helps our athletes improve their times and gain valuable experience," he said.

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The Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon is recognised as one of South Africa's premier road-running events and serves as a national championship race, ensuring a highly competitive field.

Karumendu added that beyond the athletes' individual ambitions, the trip forms part of a broader vision to elevate the standard of road running in Namibia.

"Our mission is to make the QKR Navachab Half-Marathon race internationally recognised within the next three years. We want to create an event that attracts athletes from across Africa and the world to compete here in Namibia," he said.

Karumendu stated that such an initiative aligns with Namibia's NDP and Vision 2030 objectives of creating pathways for athletes to pursue excellence while inspiring the next generation of runners.

The team is expected to depart for South Africa tomorrow.