Namibia: Cold Weather, Hot Results At Short Course Gala 2

Despite the crisp winter chill, the pool was on fire as Namibia's swimmers delivered record-breaking performances at the second Short Course Gala of the season, proudly supported by Bank Windhoek.

The event, held on 19-20 June 2026, brought together athletes from across the country where they turned up the heat with outstanding performances and personal bests, showcasing resilience, determination and growing strength of Namibian swimming.

Jessica Humphrey of Aqua Swimming & Fitness Club stole the show, breaking the 50m freestyle open record with a time of 26,55, as well as three 17-18 age group records in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 400m freestyle events.

Madison Bergh of Marlins Swimming Club lit up the 800m freestyle with a new 17-18 age group record, while Patrick Durand of Dolphins Swimming Club set a new boys 12 & under 800m freestyle record.

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There were several other notable performances with Arielle Nambinga of Aqua improving from 43.85 to 38.96 seconds in the girls 8 & under 50m freestyle, while Lira Kapia and Sophia Husselmann of Dolphins both went under 35 seconds in the girls 9-10 50m freestyle.

There were competitive swims in the boys 15-16 50m freestyle by Paul Archer of Flippers Swimming Club (26.73), Riley Bergh of Marlins (28.98) and Samuel Swartz of Aqua (29.45).

The boys 17-18 50m freestyle went down to the wire with Luke Beukes (23.22) just beating Oliver Durand (23.70), a razor-thin gap that underscored the intensity of senior rivalries.

With seven clubs represented -- Dolphins, Aqua, Marlins, Flippers, Swakopmund Swimming Club, Oranjemund Sand Sharks, and Infinity Aquatic Centre, the gala was a true celebration of community and national pride. Hosted simultaneously across three regions: //Kharas (Oranjemund), Erongo (Swakopmund), and Khomas (Windhoek), the series of galas showcased Namibia's swimming depth and ensured athletes from all corners of the country had the chance to shine.

"Nasfed extends its heartfelt thanks to Bank Windhoek for their unwavering partnership, which fuels record-breaking performances and lifts the spirit of Namibian swimming proving that even in cold weather, the pool can blaze with success," Nasfed PRO Bernadette Freyer-Swartz said.

"We also sincerely appreciate the dedication of coaches, technical officials, volunteers, parents, and supporters whose commitment creates opportunities for athletes to grow and achieve their goals. A special thank you goes to host venues, regional organisers, and participating clubs whose collective efforts ensured a successful gala across all three regions," she added.