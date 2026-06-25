Namibia: Records Tumble At Nasfed Short Course Gala

Namibia's swimmers defied the winter chill, delivering a string of record-breaking performances at the second Bank Windhoek/NASFED Short Course Gala of the season, held from 19 to 20 June across three regions of the country.

The gala, which brought together swimmers from seven clubs, showcased the growing strength and depth of Namibian swimming, as athletes delivered impressive personal bests, fierce competition and new records in the pool.

Leading the charge was Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club's star Jessica Humphrey, who enjoyed a remarkable weekend by breaking four records.

Humphrey set new marks in the girls' 17 to 18 age group in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 400m freestyle events before capping off her outstanding performances by rewriting the Open Women's 50m freestyle Namibian national record with a blistering time of 26.55 seconds.

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Marlins Swimming Club swimmer Madison Bergh also etched her name in the record books by setting a new 17-18 age group record in the 800m freestyle. Meanwhile, Patrick Durand of Dolphins Swimming Club delivered a standout swim in the boys' 12-and-under category, setting a new 800m freestyle record.

The gala also witnessed several promising performances from Namibia's emerging young swimmers.

Aqua swimmer Arielle Nambinga delivered one of the biggest improvements of the weekend in the girls' eight-and-under 50m freestyle, lowering her previous time from 43.85 seconds to an impressive 38.96 seconds. Dolphins Swimming Club continued to demonstrate its strength in the younger age groups, with Lira Kapia and Sophia Husselmann both swimming under the 35-second mark in the girls' 9-10 years 50m freestyle event.

Competition remained intense among the older swimmers, particularly in the boys' 15 to 16 years 50m freestyle.

Paul Archer of Flippers Swimming Club touched the wall first in 26.73 seconds, ahead of Riley Bergh of Marlins Swimming Club, who clocked 28.98 seconds, while Aqua's Samuel Swartz followed closely in 29.45 seconds.

One of the most exciting races of the gala was the boys' 17-18 years 50m freestyle, where Luke Beukes narrowly edged Oliver Durand in a thrilling contest. Beukes claimed victory in 23.22 seconds, while Durand finished just fractions behind in 23.70 seconds, highlighting the growing competitiveness among Namibia's senior swimmers.

The event featured participation from Dolphins Swimming Club, Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Marlins Swimming Club, Flippers Swimming Club, Swakopmund Swimming Club, Oranjemund Sand Sharks and Infinity Aquatic Centre.

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Hosted simultaneously across the //Karas region in Oranjemund, the Erongo region in Swakopmund and the Khomas region in Windhoek, the gala provided swimmers from across the country with an opportunity to compete and showcase their talent.

Beyond the results, the event highlighted the strong support network that continues to drive Namibian swimming forward.

In a statement, the Namibia Swimming Federation (NASFED) expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for its continued sponsorship and commitment to the sport's development.

The federation also acknowledged the contributions of coaches, technical officials, volunteers, parents, regional organisers and host venues, whose collective efforts ensured another successful gala and created opportunities for swimmers to pursue excellence in the pool.

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