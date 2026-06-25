Tanzania, Sweden Mark Their 63 Years of Development Cooperation in Dar

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa, together with Sweden's Ambassador to Tanzania, Charlotta Ozaki Macias, have led a seminar to mark 63 years of development cooperation between Tanzania and Sweden in Dar es Salaam.

Opening the seminar, Ambassador Charlotta Ozaki Macias said the long-standing partnership between the two countries has been built on a strong foundation of trust, while evolving from the traditional donor-recipient model into a modern strategic partnership based on shared interests, mutual respect, and common aspirations.

She said more than six decades of cooperation have made significant contributions across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of continuing to strengthen the relationship in order to address emerging challenges and maximize new development opportunities for both countries.

During the seminar discussions, participants reviewed the history of cooperation between Tanzania and Sweden and explored new areas for strengthening the partnership, including education, research, innovation, trade, and investment. Participants emphasized that the success of the cooperation has been built on trust, respect, and shared interests.