Tanzania: TBs Destroys Substandard Goods Worth 394m/

Mkuranga — THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has destroyed 110 tonnes of substandard, expired and prohibited products valued at more than 394 million shillings, intensifying efforts to protect consumers and enforce compliance with national quality standards.

The products were destroyed in Mkuranga District, Coast Region, following inspections that uncovered a range of noncompliant goods in markets and business premises.

The seized items included 26 tonnes of prohibited second-hand products, including underwear and towels, eight tonnes of banned cosmetics, three tonnes of expired food products and quantities of paint that failed to meet required standards.

TBS Special Dar es Salaam Zone Manager Noor Meghji said the products were confiscated during routine market surveillance and enforcement operations aimed at preventing unsafe goods from reaching consumers.

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"The exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and ensure that products circulating in the market comply with national standards," Ms Meghji said.

She urged consumers to verify product information before making purchases and report suspicious goods to regulatory authorities.

TBS also warned traders against importing, distributing or selling substandard, prohibited or expired products, noting that offenders risk legal sanctions and may be required to bear the costs associated with the destruction of confiscated goods.

The latest action underscores the regulator's broader crackdown on non-compliant products as authorities seek to strengthen consumer protection and improve standards across Tanzania's retail market.