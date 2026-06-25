Rwanda: Kagame, Wood Foundation Leaders Discuss Investments in Tea Sector

25 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, June 24, met with Garreth Wood, Chairman of The Wood Foundation, and David Knoop, Chief Executive Officer of The Wood Foundation Africa, to discuss their longstanding partnership and exploring new areas of collaboration.

The leaders discussions at Village Urugwiro centered on the Foundation's longstanding partnership with Rwanda, particularly its investments in the tea sector, as well as the work of Kids Operating Room, a global health charity co-founded by Garreth and Nicola Wood to improve access to safe pediatric surgery.

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The Wood Foundation Africa (TWFA) is a venture philanthropy organisation that promotes sustainable economic development and agricultural transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Foundation has been a key partner in Rwanda's tea industry, supporting initiatives aimed at improving productivity, livelihoods, and community development.

TWFA says it manages four smallholder tea greenfield sites in Rwanda and Tanzania, representing an investment value of more than $150 million.

In Rwanda, the foundation works with tea farmers' cooperatives in the districts of Gicumbi, Rusizi, Karongi and Nyaruguru.

Read the original article on New Times.

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