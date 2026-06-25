Zimbabwe: The Fight Is Still On! - Opposition Says As Zanu-PF Celebrates CAB3's Senate Approval

THE opposition has vowed to continue fighting Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 despite its passage through both the National Assembly and Senate, with the proposed legislation now awaiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assent.

The controversial Bill sailed through the Senate on Wednesday after 75 senators voted in favour, four opposed it and one absent.

Several opposition legislators in both the National Assembly and Senate crossed the floor to support the ruling ZANU PF party, helping secure the required majority for the constitutional amendments.

The Bill now awaits Mnangagwa's signature before the proposed changes become law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Constitutional law expert and opposition leader, Lovemore Madhuku, said Parliament's approval of the Bill would not end resistance to the proposed constitutional changes.

"Whether it is 216 v 42 or 75 v 4, Parliament has confirmed what we knew and expected all along - useless, anti-people and always ready to abuse its power.

"CAB 3 has been rejected by the people, it will remain rejected. We have two strategies: courts and people power. We will win," said Madhuku.

Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) leader Jameson Timba echoed Madhuku's sentiments, insisting that the battle against the Bill would continue through legal channels and constitutional activism.

"The Senate's passage of CAB3 does not mark the end of the struggle to defend Zimbabwe's Constitution. Our fight has never been confined to Parliament.

"We remain fully engaged in the courts and, together with our Alliance partners, will soon announce the next phase of lawful, peaceful constitutional action under Section 59.

"Remain engaged. Remain alert. Remain vigilant. The citizens of Zimbabwe are the last line of defence for the Constitution," said Timba.

The passage of the Bill places the proposed extension of the terms of the President, Parliament and local authorities in the hands of President Mnangagwa, who must decide whether to sign it into law.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to seek another term when his current tenure expires in 2028.

However, throughout the debate over Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, he has remained largely silent as some of his supporters have publicly called for extending his tenure to 2030.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana described the Bill's passage as evidence of Zimbabwe's democratic maturity.

"So I keep hearing that #CAB3 passed even though ZANU PF didn't have the numbers in both Houses--and somehow that's a bad thing?

"Actually, it's exactly what we should be celebrating. It means we are a UNITED nation. Bipartisanship on matters of national interest isn't a failure--it's the hallmark of a mature democracy," wrote Mangwana on X.