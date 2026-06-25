Kenya: Voting in U.S. Elections From Overseas

press release

U.S. EMBASSY NAIROBI

Be an active voter by taking the necessary steps to vote in the 2026 U.S. elections. Voter registration deadlines vary by state. Some states require voters to be registered 30 days before an election. Check the Federal Voting Assistance Program website (www.FVAP.gov ) to find more information on the deadline in your state. Whether you are a first-time voter or have voted absentee in previous elections, you should complete a Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot Request (FPCA) each year to ensure you are able to participate in elections as an overseas absentee voter.

You can drop off your FPCA to the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi to be returned to your local election officials free of charge, or you can mail it directly at your own expense.

If you have already completed a FPCA in 2026, check your state's voter registration verification website, or contact your local election office, to check the status of your absentee ballot request. Using the FPCA ensures that your state will send your ballot to you at least 45 days before the election.

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Once your ballot arrives, complete it without delay. Once completed, you can return your ballot to your local election officials free of charge by dropping it off at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate or mail it directly at your own expense. Transit time to the United States can take up to 21 days.

Please note that election materials only need to contain sufficient U.S. postage or be placed in a postage-paid envelope. Printable postage-paid envelope templates are available on FVAP's website .

1. Complete a Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot Request (FPCA)

The FPCA allows you to register to vote and request your absentee ballot in one step. If you submit an FPCA, your local election officials will send you an absentee ballot for all elections for federal offices (presidential and state primaries, run-off, special, and the November general elections) that take place that calendar year. Local election officials in all U.S. states and territories accept the FPCA.

The online voting assistant available at FVAP.gov is an easy way to complete the FPCA. It will ask you questions specific to your state and will generate a printable FPCA, for you to print and sign.

2. Submit the FPCA

You can return your FPCA to your local election officials free of charge via the nearest embassy or consulate. Make sure you have proper U.S. postage affixed to the FPCA or place it in a postage-paid envelope and drop it off at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

You may also choose to mail it directly to your local election officials at your own expense. Some states allow voters to submit the FPCA via email as well. See FVAP's Voting Assistance Guide for specifics on all states.

3. Receive Your Ballot

After submitting your FPCA, most states have an online portal where you can confirm your registration and ballot delivery information. States are required to send ballots 45 days before an election for federal office to any overseas U.S. citizen who has completed an FPCA.

4. Return Your Ballot

As with the FPCA, you can return your voted ballot to your local election officials via the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi. Make sure you have proper U.S. postage affixed to the FPCA or place it in a postage-paid envelope. Or you can mail it directly at your own expense. Please note that transit time can take up to 21 days.

Some states also accept ballots via email. See FVAP's Voting Assistance Guide for more details on your state.

5. Instructions for dropping off election materials at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi (beginning August 3):

a. Arrive between 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday, or between 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, excluding U.S. or Kenyan holidays. Deliveries made after the authorized timelines will not be received and need to be made on the following workday.

b. Go to the embassy service entrance on Gigiri Drive near the intersection with Gigiri Lane.

c. If a pedestrian, tell the guard at the pedestrian entrance, "I am dropping off a ballot for the upcoming election."

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d. If driving, tell the guard at the vehicle entrance, "I am dropping off a ballot for the upcoming election." You will be directed where to leave your car.

e. The guards will take your sealed envelope with election materials and perform security checks in your presence.

f. You will be directed to drop the envelope in a locked box.

g. Each day, envelopes will be removed from the locked box and date-stamped.

h. The election materials will be sent back to a mail facility in the United States.

i. Please note that it can take a minimum of 21 days for your local election officials to receive ballots dropped off at the U.S. Embassy.

j. Send any specific queries to VoteNairobi@state.gov.

Learn more at the Federal Voting Assistance Program's (FVAP) website at FVAP.gov . To receive information by email about election dates and deadlines, subscribe to FVAP's Voting Alerts at vote@fvap.gov. FVAP also shares voting alerts via Facebook and X .