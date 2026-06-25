Tunisia: President Saïed Inaugurates Museum of National Memory in Sejoumi

Tunis, June 25 — In observance of the 70th anniversary of the National Army, President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed chaired the inauguration on Wednesday afternoon of the Museum of the National Memory in Sejoumi after its full restoration and renovation.

The Head of State toured the galleries of this historic building, mainly those dedicated to "the battles of the armed resistance 1881-1954" and the "Batlle of Bargou," a video posted by the Presidency of the Republic showed.

President Saïed also viewed the museum model as well as portraits and living documents recounting the national liberation era.

The Prersident paid tribute to those martyred at the very site of the museum, namely Béchir Nabheni ( the battle of Remada on May 25, 1958).

At the conclusion of this visit, the President signed the museum's visitor book,n underlining the importance of safeguarding national memory for the coming generations.