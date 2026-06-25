Malawi: Luanar Faces Growing Labour Crisis As Salary Talks Collapse, Strike Threat Looms

A major labour crisis is brewing at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources after staff unions formally declared a labour dispute with university management following the collapse of salary review negotiations, setting the stage for possible industrial action that could disrupt operations at one of Malawi's leading public universities.

The development comes amid mounting economic pressure on workers across the country, with university employees arguing that soaring prices of basic commodities, transport costs, housing expenses and other essentials have significantly eroded their purchasing power.

In a strongly worded statement, the unions accused management of failing to respond adequately to the worsening cost-of-living crisis affecting staff members.

The unions are demanding a 50 percent salary increase, arguing that anything less would leave employees struggling to survive under current economic conditions. However, management has reportedly offered only a 10 percent adjustment, a proposal the unions have rejected outright as insufficient and detached from the realities facing workers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Union President Harold Chisale and General Secretary Felix Kamala said all avenues for dialogue under the existing labour framework have now been exhausted.

"In accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the parties held and exhausted three negotiation meetings without reaching a mutually acceptable settlement. The negotiations have reached a deadlock," reads part of the statement.

The declaration of a labour dispute marks a significant escalation in tensions between employees and management and signals the beginning of a potentially turbulent period for the institution.

The unions have formally notified management of their intention to commence procedures that could culminate in industrial action, including a strike, unless a satisfactory resolution is reached.

"We have therefore declared a labour dispute and notified management of our intention to commence industrial action processes in pursuit of a fair salary adjustment," the statement says.

The unions further warned that they reserve the right to employ any other lawful measures available under Malawi's labour laws and the Collective Bargaining Agreement to defend the welfare and interests of their members.

The dispute raises concerns about the potential impact on academic activities, research programmes and administrative services should the matter remain unresolved. A prolonged standoff could affect thousands of students and stakeholders who depend on the university's services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Labour experts say the declaration of a dispute is often a precursor to mediation efforts, but failure to bridge the gap between the two sides could ultimately result in a full-scale strike.

The standoff also highlights the growing pressure facing public institutions as employees increasingly push for salaries that keep pace with Malawi's rising inflation and economic challenges.

With positions currently far apart--50 percent demanded by workers versus the 10 percent offered by management--the prospects for a quick resolution appear uncertain.

Unless urgent intervention takes place, LUANAR could soon find itself at the centre of one of the most significant labour confrontations in the higher education sector, with the threat of industrial action now hanging heavily over the institution.