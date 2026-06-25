Somalia: Somali Army Logistics Commander, Turksom Training Chief Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

25 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Commander of the Somali National Army's Logistics Command, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Mahmoud Hussein (Garabey), received the Commander of the TURKSOM Training School, Gen. Sabahattin Kalkan, at the Logistics Command headquarters in Mogadishu.

The two commanders held talks focused on strengthening cooperation and coordination between the Somali Army Logistics Command and the TURKSOM Training School, with particular emphasis on improving the quality of military training and support provided to the Somali National Army.

The discussions also highlighted efforts to enhance the operational capabilities and professional development of Somali security forces as part of broader initiatives aimed at strengthening national defense and security institutions.

During the meeting, Gen. Kalkan congratulated Brig. Gen. Hussein on his appointment as head of the Logistics Command and wished him success in carrying out his new responsibilities.

TURKSOM, Turkey's military training mission in Somalia, has played a key role in training and supporting Somali security forces as the country continues efforts to build capable and self-sustaining national institutions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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