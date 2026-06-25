Somalia's Non-Resident Ambassador Presents Credentials to Canada

Ottawa, Canada — Somalia's Ambassador to the United States, Dahir Hassan Abdi, has formally presented his credentials as Somalia's non-resident ambassador to Canada during a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Somali officials said.

The credentials were received by Louise Arbour, the Governor General of Canada and official representative of King Charles III, who serves as Canada's head of state.

The presentation of credentials marks the official commencement of Ambassador Abdi's diplomatic duties in Canada and formalizes his accreditation to the country.

Somali officials said the move is expected to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Somalia and Canada across areas of mutual interest, including diplomacy, development, and bilateral engagement.

The ceremony at Rideau Hall is part of Canada's formal diplomatic protocol for receiving newly accredited ambassadors and representatives of foreign states.

Somalia and Canada maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate on a range of issues, including peacebuilding, humanitarian assistance, governance, and development initiatives.