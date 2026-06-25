Rwanda: Gicumbi FC Appoint Afahmia Lotfi As Head Coach

Gicumbi FC have appointed Tunisian tactician Lotfi Afahmia as their new head coach on a two-year contract that will run until June 2028.

Afahmia replaces Justin Bisengimana, who recently left the club to take charge of AS Kigali.

The Tunisian is no stranger to Rwandan football, having previously coached Mukura VS between 2022 and 2025. During his tenure, he transformed the Huye-based side into a competitive force, guiding them to a fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 Rwanda Premier League season.

His impressive work at Mukura earned him a move to Rayon Sports, where he arrived amid high expectations. However, his spell with the Blues proved challenging, as a series of disappointing results led to the suspension of both him and his assistant in October 2025. The club eventually parted ways with him a month later.

Despite his mixed fortunes at Rayon Sports, Afahmia remains a respected coach with valuable experience in Rwandan football and a strong understanding of the local game.

Beyond Rwanda, he has also worked in the United Arab Emirates, adding international experience to his coaching résumé.