Rwanda: Mukansanga Named Var Official At U20 Women's World Cup

25 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Elvis Mico Ndateba - Peter Kamasa

Rwandan international referee Salima Mukansanga has been selected by world football governing body FIFA to serve as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

The tournament will be held from September 5to 27 and will bring together some of the best young women's football teams from across the globe.

She is among 14 officials assigned specifically to VAR roles, including 10 women, who will oversee video review operations across the tournament's 52 matches. The competition will feature 24 national teams from across the globe.

Overall, FIFA has appointed 18 on-field referees and 36 assistant referees, all women, highlighting the organisation's continued commitment to promoting women in elite football officiating.

ALSO READ: Mukansanga among officials to conduct women's AFCON draw

Mukansanga, 37, has established herself as one of the world's leading female referees, having officiated at several major international tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

She later transitioned to VAR in 2025.

Read the original article on New Times.

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