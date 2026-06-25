Zimbabwe: Transmedia Targets Radio Frequency Expansion, Improved Digital TV Access

Discover moreZimbabwe news subscriptionDigital newspaper subscriptionBusiness news analysisSTATE-owned Transmedia, the legal body tasked with managing radio and TV signal distribution, is prioritising radio frequency expansion and digital television access, board chairperson Lawrence has said.

Nkala, who was speaking at the institution's 2026 annual general meeting (AGM) in Harare on Wednesday, said they are set to install new transmitters and solarise key sites across the country so as to achieve this.

Already, 81% of Zimbabwe has access to radio frequency with Transmedia expecting to have achieved 85% by year end.

Access to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) is expected to increase by 5%, from 38% to 43%.

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DTT is a broadcasting technology that transmits digital television signals over the air using radio waves from ground-based transmitter towers.

It is the modern, digital equivalent of the traditional "over-the-air" analogue TV, completely replacing older analog broadcasting in most parts of the world.

"In the coming year, Transmedia will focus on expanding radio coverage through the installation of new transmitters, improving broadcast service uptime through the installation of solar systems at key sites, and increasing Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) coverage, which has been constrained in recent years due to funding limitations," said Nkala.

"Transmedia's focus for 2025 was the improvement of radio coverage in remote and underserved areas to achieve information inclusivity.

"Radio remains the major mode of information dissemination in the rural areas and during the year under review, three Community Radio Stations had their coverage extended from around 20 km radii to over 60km. These are Garawa (Ndau) FM, VeMuganga FM and Lyeja FM in Hwange."

With most of the underserved areas comprising of rural or remote areas, his comments might be appreciated by communities near Zimbabwe's borders, that have been surviving on news and content from neighbouring countries.

Through government's ZimDigital project, 18 TV sites out of 48 have been migrated to DTT after it emphasised digital broadcasting as a necessity for development.

Over the next two years 30 more sites are expected to be migrated.

National broadcaster ZBC TV, Jive TV, Zimpapers' ZTN Prime, 3Ktv, NRtv and Keyona TV are some of the stations accessible over DTT.

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Set-Top-Boxes (decoders) were also made available for older television sets that are unable to receive digital signals.