Zimbabwe: Ice Cube and NIA Long Return for 'Are We There Yet?' Grandparent Sequel

The mid-2000s family comedy boom is officially knocking on our doors again.

Nearly two decades after they first braved the chaotic waters of blended family life, Ice Cube and Nia Long are officially locked in to reprise their iconic roles as Nick and Suzanne Persons.

Skydance Sports has officially acquired the rights to the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise, "Are They Gone Yet?"

The announcement marks a significant milestone for fans of the original films, which defined a generation of family-oriented cinema.

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The production will be co-produced by Broken Road and Ice Cube's own production banner, CubeVision, alongside producers Todd Garner and Jeff Kwatinetz.

The plot

If you thought Nick Persons had his hands full dealing with two mischievous children in a ruined Lincoln Navigator or trying to manage a suburban fixer-upper with a rogue contractor, wait until you see what's next.

The upcoming sequel shifts the family dynamic into a brand-new generational phase. Written by screenwriters Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana, the story fast-forwards to the present day, dropping Nick and Suzanne straight into grandparenthood.

While specific plot points are under wraps, the title heavily implies that the couple's quiet retirement years are being thoroughly hijacked by a new generation of high-energy kids.

The "Are We There Yet?" universe has quietly been a massive commercial juggernaut, amassing over $1.4 billion for the first two films.

For Ice Cube, returning to the world of Nick is less about repeating the past and more about leaning into a legacy that grew alongside its audience.

"We built something special with this franchise. Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick's got grandkids. Time flies. Partnering with Skydance to bring this story to a new generation is exactly the kind of move CubeVision was built for, and I am excited for the new partnership."

Long, fresh off her heavily praised performance in the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael", was equally quick to celebrate the reunion online, keeping her message short, sweet and perfectly hyped for the fanbase, stating: "This should be fun."

The biggest mystery currently dominating the internet is whether the original kids, Aleisha Allen (Lindsey) and Philip Daniel Bolden (Kevin), will return to play the exhausted, adult versions of their characters.