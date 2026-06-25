Algeria: President Tebboune Hails PNA's Pioneering Role in National Mechanical Industry

ALGIERS — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, commended, when chairing the opening of the 57th Algiers International Fair (AIF), at the Exhibition Palace in Algiers, the pioneering role of the People's National Army (PNA) in developing the national mechanical industry, given the development and achievements it has realized in the past few years.

In a special program covering the fair's official inauguration, broadcast on Algerian Public Television on Wednesday evening, the President of the Republic said at the Ministry of National Defence pavilion that the PNA is truly the "locomotive of the country's mechanical industry."

In this respect, President Tebboune noted that the military has reached an advanced level of manufacturing, driven by discipline, determination, and a highly skilled workforce.

He also expressed his ambition to achieve the national challenge of manufacturing a fully Algerian engine and gearbox by 2028, stressing the need for startups to rally around the military mechanical industry as subcontractors to realize the goal of producing an Algerian car with a locally made engine.

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While visiting the pavilion of the Algerian Economic Renewal Council (CREA), the President of the Republic addressed the Fiat automotive plant in Oran.

He noted that the facility's local integration rate has already crossed the 30% mark, a figure expected to hit 40-45% as more domestic subcontractors begin supplying Fiat parts.

After commending the exceptional efforts of private operators in the industrial sector, President Tebboune underscored the necessity of bringing startups into the fold.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing national production and cutting back on importing spare parts, except for highly technical components.

"Algeria is rich in highly skilled and capable engineers," President Tebboune said, adding that "it is time to give them the opportunity to contribute to the development of the national economy."

Speaking on the support and guidance provided to investors and project bearers, the President of the Republic emphasized the "transparency and effectiveness" brought about by the one-stop shop.

He noted that this system is clear proof of integrity and the fight against corruption, particularly as it allows investors to efficiently acquire the necessary documents to bring their projects to life.

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At the Iris company pavilion, the President of the Republic reaffirmed the public authorities' commitment to easing import procedures for producers and investors looking to acquire equipment.

In this regard, he said that import requests for new investment-related machinery and essential raw materials are now approved automatically.

During his stop at the pavilion of Sonelgaz International, a subsidiary of the Sonelgaz Group, President Tebboune praised the company's competitiveness following the recent implementation of its first energy projects in Niger.

He reaffirmed that Algeria stands perpetually ready to assist Africa in the energy sector.

The President of the Republic also visited the pavilions of several participating friendly and brotherly countries, calling for the strengthening of economic partnerships and the expansion of mutual cooperation.

The 57th Algiers International Fair, held this year under the theme "Trust and Stability for Sustainable Growth," features the participation of 781 national and foreign companies representing 36 countries.

This includes Spain, which was selected as the exhibition's "guest of honor." The event runs until June 27.