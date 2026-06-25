South Africa: Police Appeal to Taxi Industry to Be Ambassadors of Peace

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, on Wednesday appealed to the taxi industry as the backbone of public transport in South Africa to ensure that 30 June 2026 is a normal day and to not engage in the blocking of roads, nor the intimidation of passengers.

"We have appealed to them to keep transporting passengers. We have appealed to them to keep routes open. We appeal to them to reject any calls to block roads, intimidate commuters or disrupt public life," Lieutenant General Dimpane said.

This as the South African Police Service (SAPS) working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the metro and private security stands fully prepared for the planned demonstrations on 30 June.

The protest, organised by civic movement March and March and other interest groups, is in line with ongoing calls for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, which has prompted police to enhance operational readiness.

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Lieutenant General Dimpane was speaking following an engagement with the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in Pretoria.

"It is for this reason, that we are appealing to every taxi association, every taxi owner, every operator and every driver across the country to ensure that 30 June remains business as usual," she said.

The Acting National Police Commissioner appealed to the taxi industry not to allow criminal elements to misuse the taxi industry for unlawful purposes.

"We have also requested SANTACO to add its powerful voice to the growing call for peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law.

"We have appealed to the leadership of SANTACO to send a clear message throughout the taxi industry that there must be no violence in the name of the taxi industry.

"The message we would like to hear from every taxi rank, every taxi association and every taxi operator is simple: 'no highway and road blockages. No intimidation. No violence. No destruction of property. No disruption of public transport'," she said.

On 30 June South Africa's economy must continue to function.

"We know that the overwhelming majority of taxi operators are law-abiding citizens who work hard every day to provide an essential service. We therefore urge them not to allow themselves to be drawn into activities that could place lives at risk or undermine the stability of the country," Dimpane said.

Dimpane said the consequences of instability are felt most by ordinary South Africans.

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"We have seen this before. When roads are blocked, workers cannot get to work. When transport is disrupted, learners cannot get to school. When businesses close, livelihoods are affected. When violence erupts, innocent people suffer," she said.

She urged the taxi industry to be ambassadors of peace.

"We are encouraged by the positive response we received from SANTACO leadership today and by their commitment to engage their structures throughout the country.

"We believe the taxi industry has an important role to play in ensuring that calm prevails and that communities reject calls for violence and disorder. We will protect the constitutional rights of those who wish to protest peacefully and lawfully," she said.

Dimpane warn that any attempts to block roads, intimidate commuters, damage infrastructure, disrupt public transport networks or engage in violence will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

"We therefore call upon every taxi owner, every driver, every queue marshal, every association leader and every commuter to join us in ensuring that 30 June is remembered as a day of peace, responsibility and stability," she said.