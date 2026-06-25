Uganda: Nsangi Police Warn Parents Over Rising Child Abductions, Domestic Violence

Police in Nsangi have sounded the alarm over increasing cases of child abductions, killings, child sacrifice and domestic violence, blaming parental negligence for exposing children to growing security threats.

Speaking during an appearance on Salam TV's Omukeeze programme hosted by Twaha Mukiibi, ASP Betty Kazungu, the Community Liaison Officer for Nsangi Division, urged parents and guardians to take a more active role in protecting their children both at home and in public spaces.

Kazungu said many of the child-related crimes reported in the area could be prevented if parents exercised greater vigilance and supervision.

"Parents have a fundamental role in protecting and caring for their children. Many cases of insecurity are directly linked to parental carelessness, which creates opportunities for criminals to target children," she said.

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Her remarks come amid persistent concerns over child safety in parts of Uganda, where cases of child trafficking, abductions and ritual-related crimes continue to be reported despite ongoing awareness campaigns by security agencies and child protection organizations.

Kazungu highlighted child sacrifice as one of the most disturbing crimes affecting communities, noting that perpetrators often exploit gaps in parental supervision to target vulnerable children.

She warned parents against prioritising economic activities at the expense of their children's safety, saying the pursuit of income should not overshadow the responsibility of caregiving.

"Financial pursuits should never come at the expense of a child's safety," she said.

The police officer also expressed concern over rising incidents of domestic violence, which she said have far-reaching consequences for children and families.

According to Kazungu, violence within homes not only destabilises families but also exposes children to emotional trauma, neglect and abuse, creating conditions that can increase their vulnerability to exploitation and other crimes.

"Domestic violence affects the entire family. It undermines the safety and wellbeing of children and weakens the social fabric of communities," she noted.

She urged parents to strike a balance between earning a living and maintaining close oversight of their children, stressing that safety begins within the family setting.

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Her message to parents was that protecting children requires constant vigilance, love and responsibility.

"Protecting children requires vigilance, love and responsibility. The fight against child-related crimes begins at home, with parents taking the lead in safeguarding the future generation," Kazungu said.

Uganda has in recent years intensified efforts to combat crimes against children through community policing initiatives, public awareness campaigns and partnerships with local leaders. However, security agencies continue to report cases involving child neglect, abuse and exploitation, particularly in urban and peri-urban communities.

Police in Nsangi have now appealed to residents to work closely with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious individuals and activities that may threaten children's safety.

Authorities believe stronger cooperation between families, communities and security agencies will play a critical role in reducing cases of abduction, violence and other crimes targeting children.

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