Sudan's Ambassador to China Discusses Future of Oil Cooperation in Sudan With CNPC

Beijing, June 25, 2026 (SUNA) -- Sudan's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Omar Issa Ahmed, held a meeting with Vice President of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Song Dayong, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the oil sector, developments in Sudan, and prospects for reconstruction in the coming period.

The two sides reviewed more than three decades of cooperation between Sudan and CNPC, which has contributed to the development of Sudan's oil sector and the establishment of an integrated system for production, refining, and transportation.

The CNPC Vice President reaffirmed the company's interest in Sudan and its readiness to continue dialogue and contribute to supporting the stability of the oil sector. He also commended the positive developments taking place in Sudan, including the return of state institutions to the capital, Khartoum, and the launch of reconstruction and infrastructure rehabilitation efforts.

During the meeting, Song praised the distinguished historical relations between Sudan and China, affirming that the strategic cooperation between the two countries represents a successful model of long-term partnership and that the friendship between the Sudanese and Chinese peoples provides a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in various fields, particularly in the oil sector.

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For his part, Ambassador Omar Issa expressed the Sudanese government's appreciation for the pivotal role played by CNPC in supporting Sudan's economy, contributing to the implementation of strategic projects, and assisting in the training of national personnel and the transfer of technical expertise.

The Ambassador also underscored the depth of the strategic relationship between Sudan and China and the Sudanese government's commitment to strengthening partnerships with Chinese companies, particularly CNPC, especially during the post-war reconstruction phase.

The two sides agreed that the relevant committees would engage in reciprocal visits to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the oil sector and provide support for Sudan's petroleum industry in a manner that advances the country's reconstruction efforts and further reinforces the strategic partnership between the two countries.